Register Now For The 3rd Annual PTAC/CRIN Methane Emissions Reduction Forum

Date: November 4, 5, & 6 2020

Location: Virtual, using an interactive conference platform

This informative two-day conference and 3-hour workshop will bring together stakeholders from government organizations, regulatory bodies, oil and gas producing companies, service and supply companies, research centres, and academic institutions to discuss and collaborate on various aspects of oil and gas methane emission detection, mitigation, and reporting, such as: regulations, policies, research, technology development and deployment, and best practices, to meet the 45% methane reduction target by 2025.

Using PheedLoop, the program brings a unique at-home or at-office conference experience that supports live chats, virtual networking, a virtual exhibition, student poster session and more. Join us the conference, "wander" through the exhibition booths, and help to generate a valuable information exchange.

Pricing: PTAC or CRIN Members: FREE / NGOs: FREE / Students: FREE / Non-Members of PTAC or CRIN: $95

Become an Exhibitor

PheedLoop has the power to support virtual exhibition booths - allowing MERF to be a truly interactive conference. As an exhibitor, you can connect with attendees on live video, in private chats, get real-time lead capture with information on who visits your booth, add videos to your page, and more.

Cost to Exhibit for PTAC Members: $300 and Non-PTAC Members: $600 (which also includes free PTAC membership until September 2021)

