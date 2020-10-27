Continuous Improvement Of The Precision Coil Frac Technology Partnership Yields Massive Results For Yangarra Resources In The Cardium

TWO 2-MILE WELLS, 172+ STAGES ON ONE BHA PER WELL, 4.3 MINUTE AVERAGE CYCLE TIMES, WHILE ACHIEVING 60 STAGES PLACED IN 24 HOURS, WITH OVER 3400 PLUS HIGH RATE TONS PLACED PER WELL.

One of Steeelhaus core values is continuous innovation. To this end Steelhaus customers will always be collaborative partners, and their feedback continuously drives improvement.

Lorne Simpson, Vice president of Yangarra Resources has extensive completions experience in the Cardium including running over 10,000 cemented coil frac sleeves in the Cardium. He has been an essential partner in the continued development of our Precision Coil Frac System. This partnership recently culminated in a very successful 2 well project in the Cardium.

The program involved over 172 stages per well. Precision achieved several milestones including 60 stages in a 24 hour period, 2 ½ zones per hr for a full 24hrs. The lowest single cycle time of 3.1 minutes per stage with an average of 4.3 minutes total cycle time, and placement of over 3400 tons on a single BHA trip in each well. Collectively, two 2 mile HZ wells, 347 high rate fracs placing 770 lbs of sand per foot were done in 7 frac days with one BHA per well.

Since Steelhaus’ first well with Yangarra in March 2018 Lorne’s input and involvement has directly contributed to Precision’s ongoing success. Cardium wells are unique and contain a myriad of challenges associated with long lateral length, fluctuating pressure conditions, faults and fractures.

The completion of 58 wells with over 7,000 Precision Coil Frac Sleeves ran for Yangarra since March 2018 provided many collaborative design iterations and trials between Steelhaus and Yangarra which helped improve the Precision Coil Frac System against erosion, cross-flow, and BHA degradation in some of the most challenging frac environments. Previously, sleeve and BHA erosion meant multiple BHA trips would be a reality faced by most service providers. Steelhaus received a commitment from Yangarra, provided Steelhaus would address all learning opportunities before each new wellbore completion. Both companies believe in continuous improvement and are committed to finding a single trip BHA solution for their wells.

