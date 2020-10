Precision Expects More Heavy Oil Drilling As Crude Prices Improve

Precision Drilling Corporation typically enjoys a large market share of the oilsands coring work, but given lower oil prices, this season is starting out a bit slow, says top brass, with customers likely waiting in case they can get better bids on their oil later in the season.

