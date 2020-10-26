CMC Research Institutes Welcomes Stephen Lougheed As President And CEO

On behalf of the board and team at CMC Research Institutes, Dan Zilnik is pleased to welcome Stephen Lougheed as President and CEO of the company.

Stephen was most recently Interim Executive Director of the Alberta Biodiversity Monitoring Institute and was formerly the Board Chair. As President and CEO of Alberta Innovates, he transformed a recently merged group of diverse programs and entities into a single organization with a unified culture.

The architect of several successful award-winning business and innovation initiatives, Lougheed is well-known for his strategic vison, business expertise, and proven ability to facilitate partnerships. He is especially skilled at the development of unique shared services initiatives crossing business and government customers.

CMC Research Institutes advances technologies and strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in industry and grow the Canadian economy. Our experts assist clients to refine and calibrate GHG monitoring innovations, as well as develop and scale carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies. CMCRI provides state-of-the-art scale up and test facilities, a range of advisory services, and access into a collaborative global network.

