Precision Chief Foresees Rationalization In Canadian Drilling Segment, Better Winter Ahead

In Canada, the most active drilling rigs belong to just five drilling companies, says Kevin Neveu, president and chief executive officer of Precision Drilling Corporation. Therefore, when rationalization occurs in this segment of the energy sector, it will start with smaller companies cannibalizing rigs that are non-marketable.

