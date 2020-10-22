Calling All Executives And ESG Professionals. Take Our ESG Professional Survey And Enter A Draw To Win $1,000

JWN Energy, GLJ, Taylor Energy Advisors and Cumulative Effects Environmental recently announced a collaboration to develop a suite of ESG tools and best practices to support companies both large and small. Since March of this year, this work has brought together over 20 other organizations and businesses interested in supporting ESG efforts in the energy industry. The movement is growing stronger every day.

As part of this collaboration, a series of surveys is being conducted to gain insight into the current state of ESG implementation within the energy industry.

This survey, the second in the series, is designed for ESG professionals to better understand the current level of support for ESG internally within companies and externally with groups outside of the company. It is also designed to understand where there are areas of alignment and misalignment between stakeholders.

Please answer each question to the best of your knowledge.

The survey should take around 10 minutes to complete and to thank you for your time and input, upon full completion of this survey you will be entered into a draw for $1,000. The survey will close at 11:59 pm on November 6, 2020.

JWN will not use data collected in this survey for commercial purposes. All completed surveys will be confidential and no information in the survey report will be attributed to a specific participant and/or company.

To take the survey click here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ESG_Prof