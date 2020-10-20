You Are Invited To A Digital Spotlight Event Presented By CRIN And PTAC, Oct. 29

NEW/EMERGING CENTRES OF EXCELLENCE THAT ARE ADDRESSING OUR SECTOR'S KEY BUSINESS CHALLENGES

Canada is the global leader in producing clean hydrocarbon energy from source to end use. Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN) aims to create connections and collisions between the many nodes across the innovation ecosystem regionally, nationally and internationally. Solutions to today’s energy challenges require an understanding of the entire innovation system and how pieces fit together. CRIN and the work of its various theme groups have already begun identifying the challenges, have a mandate to stay on top of the shifts in priority and make use of the network effect to accelerate the purposeful connections and net returns across these necessary innovation nodes.

Petroleum Technology Alliance Canada (PTAC) is a Canadian hydrocarbon industry association that serves as a neutral non-profit facilitator of collaborative R&D and technology development, and operates in partnership with all industry stakeholders to transform challenges into opportunities. PTAC has been able to support collaborative networks which advance innovative R&D and technology development projects that address pertinent industry challenges through activities which reduce costs, improve operational efficiencies, enhance environmental stewardship, advance regulatory development, and provide our industry with the social license to operate.

For 2020/2021, the CRIN Digital Leadership Committee will be aggressive in its goals of generating awareness around the digital priorities as laid out by industry, how/if they are affected by recent pandemic occurrences within business operations and how best to validate and accelerate solution pathways.

Therefore, in collaboration with PTAC, the CRIN Digital Theme team is kicking off its 2020/2021 programming with a more sophisticated DIGITAL SPOTLIGHT event on October 29 (9:00 - 11:00 a.m. MDT), intended to share news about new and evolving digital Centres of Excellence of direct appeal to those wanting to accelerate key technologies into Canada's Energy Sector. With such Centres of Excellence close at hand, supporting the CRIN program work, Canada is well poised to accelerate much needed digital solutions for our nation's exploration, production and transportation issues.

This first DIGITAL SPOTLIGHT event will be one in a series of events intended to put the sector's business challenges at the forefront and support operators and suppliers in the efforts required to (i) draw together the right individuals within the innovation ecosystem (ii) mobilize the forces (i.e. address the process barriers, mitigate risks, etc.) and (iii) operationalize both the commercialization and effective implementation of technologies that meet those challenges in a timely manner — so as to maximize net gains.

Subsequent DIGITAL SPOTLIGHTs in November will then seek to mobilize the forces further, remove the identified barriers and carve out activations that lead to actionable, winning, proven digital solutions and the communication of those wins thereafter to the broader CRIN network.

THE CENTRES OF EXCELLENCE BEING PROFILED:

AltaML Applied AI Lab

Alberta IoT Centre of Excellence

SAIT DX Talent Hub, part of the SAIT School for Advanced Digital Technology

AMII (Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute)