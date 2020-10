Schlumberger In Tech Agreement With Suncor

Suncor Energy Inc. signed a multi-year agreement to use the Schlumberger DELFI cognitive E&P environment for the multi-domain integration of reservoir engineering, production, and geomechanics in Canada’s large-scale unconventional thermal reservoirs, Schlumberger noted in its Q3 report this morning.

