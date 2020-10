Phillips 66 Needs To Offer Evidence To Support Toll Complaint, Says Keystone

TransCanada Keystone Pipeline GP Ltd. has repeated an earlier request to the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) that it dismiss without further process a complaint from Phillips 66 Canada Ltd. about a proposed increase in 2020 variable tolls on the Keystone pipeline system in Canada unless it files evidence to support the complaint.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more