CSUR Technical Webinar #2 — Liquids In The Lower Montney: Investigations Using Fluid Dynamics Data

Summary

Since unconventional development via horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing began in the Montney Formation around 2005, drilling has largely been focused on Upper and Upper Middle Montney low permeability distal dolomitic siltstones. Over the last few years, economics have dictated targeting the more liquids-rich areas at the expense of the drier gas regions. Operators have started to pursue liquids in the Lower Middle and Lower Montney zones from the same pads that they are developing the upper zones —with interesting results. In some areas, the lower zones appear to be more liquids-rich than the upper zones and are emerging as viable targets.

PRESENTER: Allison Gibbs, Canadian Discovery Ltd.

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Tuesday, October 27, 2020 (from 10h00 to 10h40 MDT)

For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website