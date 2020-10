Natural Gas To Feel The Impacts Of COVID-19, Energy Transition: IEA Report

Global natural gas production likely will fall by nearly 200 billion cubic metres in 2020, says the newly-released International Energy Agency (IEA) World Energy Outlook 2020, as a more subdued macroeconomic outlook means a downward revision in supply projections, even though gas so far has been more resilient to COVID-19 impacts than crude or coal.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more