IEA Warns That Ample Global Crude Supply ‘Should Not Be Taken For Granted’

Global crude oil inventories are high and markets are well supplied in the near term, but the prospects for continued ample supply to meet the projected demand rebound post COVID-19 over the period to 2030 “should not be taken for granted,” the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a new report released this morning.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more