ACT 3: Setting The Stage For A Positive CCUS Outcome In Alberta, Globally

Bringing provincial talent to the rest of the world, and vice versa, Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) has partnered with the Accelerating CCS Technology (ACT) global initiative to invest in world-class innovation that can lead to safe and cost-effective carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technology, with ERA committing $5 million to ACT’s current call for proposals — called ACT 3.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more