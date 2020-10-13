ACT 3: Setting The Stage For A Positive CCUS Outcome In Alberta, Globally

Bringing provincial talent to the rest of the world, and vice versa, Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) has partnered with the Accelerating CCS Technology (ACT) global initiative to invest in world-class innovation that can lead to safe and cost-effective carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technology, with ERA committing $5 million to ACT’s current call for proposals — called ACT 3.
