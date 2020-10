Site Rehabilitation Money Will Help Obsidian Expand Abandonment Activities

In partnership with its service providers, Obsidian Energy Ltd. has received Alberta Site Rehabilitation Program (ASRP) grants to date totaling $17 million and an additional $4 million in allocation eligibility as an area based closure (ABC) participant.

