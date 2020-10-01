DOB’s ‘New Energy’ Special Newsletter

In recent months, the Daily Oil Bulletin has been increasing its volume of technology and alternative/renewable energy content.

Technological change and its concomitant effect on society are inexorable and the creative, resourceful and talented people employed in the western Canadian oilpatch continue working hard in parallel to innovate on many fronts. This ingenuity and talent is being harnessed, in part, to help develop what we are calling ‘New Energy’ — for example, lithium, geothermal, or hydrogen — which could one day become large job creating industries in Alberta, specifically, and in the broader western region of Canada.

Our recent readership survey showed that interest was strong in having us increase our technology and New Energy content. On this score, we highlighted ‘New Energy’ work in a special newsletter sent out on Oct. 1, 2020.

In addition, the DOB team, led by our tech editor Maurice Smith, has been planning to design a new monthly newsletter dedicated specifically to technology and alternative/renewable energy. Is this something you would find useful? Send us your feedback at editor@dailyoilbulletin.com.

Also, if you want to view the special New Energy newsletter, send an email to that address and we'll forward you a copy.