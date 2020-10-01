DOB Data Dashboards — Reserves, Crude-By-Rail, Drilling & More

The Daily Oil Bulletin publishes several data dashboards that let you visualize critical oil and gas information quickly and easily. The Reserves Dashboard, which is sponsored by Sproule, is updated each spring (data for the dashboard is sourced from CanOils and Evaluate Energy).

This dashboard provides graphs and charts that focus on reserve reconciliations; top finders, buyers and sellers; as well as an overall ranking of top companies based on total proved reserves.

The Crude By Rail Dashboard, which the DOB launched last year, tracks North American movements of crude by rail.

Other dashboards focus on: Oil and Gas Prices; Well Licences; Well Spuds and Crown Land Sales.