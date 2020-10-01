CSUR And Geoscience BC Host Webinars To Celebrate Young Geoscience Researchers — SESSION II — Geothermal And Groundwater

The Canadian Society for Unconventional Resources and Geoscience BC will jointly host two webinars in September and October to highlight the geoscience research of four graduate students who have recently earned Geoscience BC Graduate Scholarships.

Each webinar will feature a presentation by two students, highlighting their research on induced seismicity, geothermal resources and hydrogeology. The researchers are M.Sc and PhD candidates working at University of British Columbia, University of Alberta, and University of Calgary.

Webinars will be open to CSUR members and all other interested parties, and will offer insights into current geoscience research and the opportunity to ask questions of the students. Each session will also feature a discussion highlighting views from these young leaders on their engagement in geoscience and how they see the future of geoscience, industry and employment opportunities unfolding.

Presentation #1: Installation of a purpose-built groundwater monitoring network to characterize groundwater methane in the Peace Region, BC, presented by Maximilian Goetz, B. Sc., M. Sc. Candidate in Geological Sciences at University of British Columbia.

Presentation #2: Structurally-controlled geothermal systems in southeastern BC, and their context in Canada and the world, presented by Theron Finley, M. Sc. Student - Geology and Geophysics, University of Alberta.

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Tuesday, October 20, 2020 (from 11h00 to 12h00 MDT)

For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website (Limited availability. Free for CSUR Members and Non-Members)