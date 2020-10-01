Search
Gas/LNG
Oilfield Services

Black Diamond And Mi’kmaq Partnership Awarded Goldboro Contract

Goldboro LNG facility proponents confirmed the partnership of Black Diamond Group Limited, a space rental and workforce accommodation solutions provider, and Wskijnu’k Mtmo’taqnuow Agency Ltd. (WMA), a wholly-owned corporate entity of 13 Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq communities, as selected to exclusively negotiate the contract providing for construction of a lodge and associated amenities for the facility’s four-year construction phase.

Continue Reading.
Start a Free Trial

Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.

Start a free trial Start your free trial

Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits:

  • 3X Daily News Briefs
  • Oilsands Data
  • Interactive Data Dashboards
  • Infographics
  • And more

Your company may have purchased an enterprise-wide subscription for the Daily Oil Bulletin.