Tom Olsen, CEO And Managing Director Of The Canadian Energy Centre To Speak At The Petroleum Club
CAPL is pleased to host Tom Olsen of the newly formed Canadian Energy Centre at the Petroleum Club, Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Join us at one of the first public appearances of Tom Olsen, set to discuss the objectives of the Centre and the facts surrounding Canada's energy story.
Calgary Petroleum Club
Thursday, January 23
Doors 5pm / Speaker 6pm
Tickets: $35 Members / $65 Non-Members
Register: https://landman.ca/event/2120
- Categories:
- Courses and Conferences