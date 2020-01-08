Tom Olsen, CEO And Managing Director Of The Canadian Energy Centre To Speak At The Petroleum Club

CAPL is pleased to host Tom Olsen of the newly formed Canadian Energy Centre at the Petroleum Club, Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Join us at one of the first public appearances of Tom Olsen, set to discuss the objectives of the Centre and the facts surrounding Canada's energy story.

Calgary Petroleum Club

Thursday, January 23

Doors 5pm / Speaker 6pm

Tickets: $35 Members / $65 Non-Members

Register: https://landman.ca/event/2120