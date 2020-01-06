Search

Petro Management Training Courses Offered For 2020 By Saad Ibrahim, P.Eng

Exploitation of Tight and Unconventional Reservoirs (Jan. 20-23)

  1. Review of Well Injectivity Tests (Jan. 23)
  2. Waterflood Management (Jan. 27-29)
  3. Basic Well Test Analysis  (March 4-7)
  4. Advanced Well Test Analysis  (March 9-10)

Courses by: Denis Gaudit, P. Eng.

  1. Well Stimulation (Feb. 3-7)
  2. Primary & Secondary Cementing (Feb. 17-21)
  3. Well Completion and Workovers  (Feb. 24-28)

For more information about the courses visit our website https://petromgt.com/

To register or receive more information about the course, please contact us at email saad@petromgt.com or call Saad (403) 616-8330