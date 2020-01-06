Petro Management Training Courses Offered For 2020 By Saad Ibrahim, P.Eng
Exploitation of Tight and Unconventional Reservoirs (Jan. 20-23)
- Review of Well Injectivity Tests (Jan. 23)
- Waterflood Management (Jan. 27-29)
- Basic Well Test Analysis (March 4-7)
- Advanced Well Test Analysis (March 9-10)
Courses by: Denis Gaudit, P. Eng.
- Well Stimulation (Feb. 3-7)
- Primary & Secondary Cementing (Feb. 17-21)
- Well Completion and Workovers (Feb. 24-28)
For more information about the courses visit our website https://petromgt.com/
To register or receive more information about the course, please contact us at email saad@petromgt.com or call Saad (403) 616-8330
- Categories:
- Courses and Conferences