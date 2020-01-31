Energy Transfer In Binding Open Season For Ethane Transportation

Energy Transfer LP’s subsidiary, Sunoco Pipeline L.P., launched a binding open season to solicit shipper volume commitments for ethane transportation service on its Mariner West pipeline from origin points at Houston, Darlington, Bulger North, and Bulger South, each in Pennsylvania, to Marysville, Michigan and the International Border near Sarnia, Ontario, for onward transportation.

