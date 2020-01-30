U.S. Deals Dominate Global M&A In 2019

Data available in the latest upstream M&A report from Evaluate Energy shows that 2019 was another year dominated by deals for assets in the United States.

While 2019 was also a big year for deals in Latin America, Africa and Europe, 49% of the world’s $176 billion total of new upstream deals agreed revolved around deals for U.S. assets.

The U.S. total value of $85.9 billion (excluding $8.8 billion of Occidental Petroleum’s Anadarko purchase that was related to African assets) was the highest deal total for the country since the price downturn in 2014.

Source: Evaluate Energy, 2019 Global Upstream M&A Review

Keeping up recent trends, the Permian Basin was a key factor in this year’s total, with six individual +$1 billion deals taking place including Occidental’s Anadarko deal. There were also major deals in Alaska, the Haynesville shale and the Gulf of Mexico.

