PSAC STARS & Spurs Gala Raises Impressive $805,000!

The Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC) proudly held its 26th annual STARS & Spurs Gala bringing the total funds raised, since its inception, to almost $18 million for the Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS). This is the longest-running and largest fundraiser in Alberta. This year’s gala raised an impressive $805,000.

“Year after year, oilfield services companies and their customers, the E&P companies, continue to raise significant funds for STARS even in the face of the prolonged crisis faced by industry and the financial circumstances it has created,” said President and CEO of PSAC, Gary Mar. “The appreciation of this vital service remains strong and was clearly exhibited by the generous amount of funds raised in these challenging times.”