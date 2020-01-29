2020 PetroLMI Workforce Trends Survey Needs Input From Oil And Gas Employers

If you're an oil and gas employer and our industry's labour market issues matter to you - we want to hear from you!

As you are likely already aware, a skills mismatch is developing in our oil and gas industry, due in large part to changes in our workforces, technologies and processes, and regulations.

In the current climate, it’s important that both companies and workers are nimble.

PetroLMI is a leading resource for labour market information and trends in the Canadian oil and gas industry. Each year, PetroLMI conducts a Workforce Trends Survey to allow organizations like yours to share relevant information about your workforce needs and challenges.

“This annual survey allows us to share trends and the industry’s requirements with governments, educational institutions and job seekers,” said Carol Howes, Vice-President of PetroLMI and Communications at Energy Safety Canada. “We look to hear from companies in all sub-sectors of the oil and gas industry and across Canada so that we can provide relevant data that can help address the industry’s labour issues and what it needs going forward.”

Data from the Workforce Trends Survey can be used by:

Organizations to plan or adjust retention and recruitment strategies and activities.

Governments to evaluate policies and programs that impact industry activities and the oil and gas workforce.

Labour supply stakeholders to respond to the current and short-term needs of the oil and gas industry.

Job seekers to understand the current conditions and recruitment activities of companies and conduct a more effective job search in the oil and gas industry.

PetroLMI is only looking for readily available and accessible information regarding your company’s Canadian oil and gas operations and the survey is quick to complete – taking no more than 15 minutes! All completed surveys are kept confidential and no information in the survey report is attributed to a specific participant and/or organization.

If you are a career planner and/or a human resources representative for an energy or energy-related company, please complete the survey on or before January 31, 2020.

Together, we can support the development of a sustainable, skilled and productive workforce in Canada’s oil and gas industry.

The Petroleum Labour Market Information (PetroLMI) Division of Energy Safety Canada is a leading resource for labour market information and trends in Canada's energy industry. PetroLMI specializes in providing oil and gas labour market data and insights, as well as resources for workforce and career planning.