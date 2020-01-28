Toronto Set For Major LNG Awareness And Investment Event In March

The latest leg of a major initiative to raise awareness of Canada’s global LNG opportunity takes place March 2 in downtown Toronto.

A special event — entitled Elevating the Eastern Canadian LNG Conversation: Major Projects, Investment & Market Analysis —will examine the latest projects and infrastructure required to supply Canadian LNG to markets in Asia and Europe.

It is being hosted at the Toronto Stock Exchange. To register, visit: https://canadagaslng.com/canada-roadshows-series/east-canada/.

The full program will be announced soon. It will include a networking lunch, half-day discussion and an early evening networking reception.

The event provides the opportunity to meet senior government, industry representatives and key stakeholders to address issues facing LNG and natural gas development in East Canada, including:

The progress of leading Eastern projects towards FID;

Demand for LNG in the Atlantic basin;

Canada’s global competitive position;

The size of domestic demand for LNG, and developing it further;

Opportunities for Canadian manufacturers, suppliers and service providers to benefit from LNG projects; and,

Creating a locally based and diverse LNG workforce.

This is a free event and space is limited.

Toronto is part of a broader initiative to ensure that Canada is best positioned to capitalize on demand for LNG in Asia and Europe to eliminate reliance upon coal, improve air quality and provide vital security of supply.

Last year, similar events were very well attended in Tokyo, London, Vancouver and Calgary. These have been accompanied by information workshops in regional communities in Alberta and Northeast B.C.

Two special reports have also been created and shared very widely to date. They can be downloaded free via these links:

https://s3.amazonaws.com/media.dailyoilbulletin.com/pdf/LNG+-+Special+Report+1+-+August+2019.pdf

https://s3.amazonaws.com/media.dailyoilbulletin.com/pdf/LNG_Special+Report_2.pdf

A third report will be published during February.

The events and reports have been organized by the Canadian Society for Unconventional Resources (CSUR) and JWN Energy, publishers of the Daily Oil Bulletin, with funding provided by the Government of Alberta. The Toronto event is being organized in partnership with dmg events (organizer of the Canada Gas & LNG exhibition and conference in Vancouver this May).