The DOB’s Energy Excellence Awards — One Week Left to Nominate
The DOB's Energy Excellence Awards (EEAs) identify and highlight the essential work that companies are doing to meet industry challenges in the areas of project execution, innovation, export capabilities and environmental performance.
Moreover, we want to ensure this industry excellence is shared with the DOB membership — and beyond — within Canada. The objectives of the EEAs are to:
- Identify, recognize and accelerate the adoption of best practices in the Canadian energy industry
- Celebrate positive stories about the Canadian energy industry
Last year, we championed 13 companies and projects from over 90 nominees from across Canada’s energy industry, for excellence in operation, innovation and exporting.
We are now accepting nominations for this year’s awards. The deadline is January 31, 2020.
This is an excellent opportunity to share industry-leading work undertaken by your company or by colleagues at companies across the industry.
Here are the categories:
- Industry Accelerators
- Oil & Gas
- Oilsands
Innovation & Technology Excellence:
- Digital Oilfield
- Drilling through Completions
- Production
- Advanced Technologies
- Cleantech Products/Services
- Oilfield & Professional Service
- Cleantech: Land
- Cleantech: Water
- Cleantech: Air (GHG)
Nomination deadline: January 31, 2019.
Click here to nominate today!
Winners will be highlighted later this year in the DOB and at a special celebration event on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Hudson, Calgary, AB.
