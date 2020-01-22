Sproule Releases 2020 Report On Best Practices For Reserves Reporting Of Abandonment, Decommissioning And Reclamation Costs In Canada

Sproule releases a special report on Best Practices for Reserves Reporting of Abandonment, Decommissioning and Reclamation Costs in Canada. This report outlines the recent changes to the Canadian Oil & Gas Evaluation Handbook (COGEH) with respect to the inclusion of Abandonment, Decommissioning and Reclamation Costs (ADR) in a reserves report and provides insight into how Sproule’s evaluators will follow the guidance on a go-forward basis.

For more information or to download the report, visit: https://sproule.com/adr-report