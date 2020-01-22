Scott Douglas – Obituary Notice

Oilpatch veteran Scott Douglas passed away on Jan. 18, 2020.

Pamela Douglas writes: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my husband and best friend of 30 years, Scott Douglas, at the age of 59.

“Scotty spent his entire adult career working in the oilpatch — his absolute love. He was a Production Engineering Technologist by trade and held various positions for companies such as Enerplus, Pengrowth and Harvest. One of Scotty’s favorite things to do was to mentor new talent entering the industry; he loved to share his knowledge. This spoke to the kindness and compassion of how he treated those around him.”

The full obituary for Douglas can be viewed at www.choicememorial.com.