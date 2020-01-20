The DOB’s Energy Excellence Awards — Enter Now: Nominations Open To Jan. 31

The DOB's Energy Excellence Awards (EEAs) identify and highlight the essential work that companies are doing to meet industry challenges in the areas of project execution, innovation, export capabilities and environmental performance.

Moreover, we want to ensure this industry excellence is shared with the DOB membership — and beyond — within Canada. The objectives of the EEAs are to:

Identify, recognize and accelerate the adoption of best practices in the Canadian energy industry

Celebrate positive stories about the Canadian energy industry

Last year, we championed 13 companies and projects from over 90 nominees from across Canada’s energy industry, for excellence in operation, innovation and exporting.

We are now accepting nominations for this year’s awards. The deadline is January 31, 2020.

This is an excellent opportunity to share industry-leading work undertaken by your company or by colleagues at companies across the industry.

Here are the categories:

Project Execution Excellence:

Industry Accelerators

Oil & Gas

Oilsands

Innovation & Technology Excellence:

Digital Oilfield

Drilling through Completions

Production

Exporting Excellence:

Advanced Technologies

Cleantech Products/Services

Oilfield & Professional Service

Environmental Excellence:

Cleantech: Land

Cleantech: Water

Cleantech: Air (GHG)

Nomination deadline: January 31, 2019.

Click here to nominate today!

Winners will be highlighted later this year in the DOB and at a special celebration event on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Hudson, Calgary, AB.