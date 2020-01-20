ACCEL Canada Holdings Ltd. And ACCEL Energy Canada Ltd. — Court Supervised Process

Teaser and Confidentiality Agreement are available at www.tdenergyadvisors.com.

OFFERING HIGHLIGHTS

Opportunity to acquire low decline, light oil operated assets in the legacy Judy Creek, Greater Swan Hills and Redwater fields

8,357 boe/d of light oil production as of December 2019, weighted 93% to liquids 2,680 boe/d at Judy Creek, 3,068 boe/d at Greater Swan Hills and 2,609 boe/d at Redwater 200,675 net acres with high working interest Owned and operated infrastructure



Production with low decline rate of <9% supports predictable cash flow

Annualized net operating income of $67 million supported by strong netbacks of $17/boe at Judy Creek, $16/boe at Greater Swan Hills and $24/boe at Redwater

Low-risk upside and long-term growth opportunities with ESG benefits

Near-term, low-cost production additions through well re-activations, workovers, waterflood and CO 2 optimization, and future drilling opportunities

Manageable ARO Liability

Asset Retirement Trusts in place for certain assets worth $42 million to be allocated to abandonment and reclamation activities

TD estimated net ARO of ~$125 million

SALE AND INVESTMENT SOLICITATION PROCESS

PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. LIT (the "Monitor") was appointed by the court to act as the Monitor of ACCEL Canada Holdings Limited and ACCEL Energy Canada Limited (collectively "ACCEL") on November 22, 2019 in connection with the Sale and Investment Solicitation Process ("SISP") approved by the court on December 13, 2019. A copy of the court order can be found on the Monitor's website at http://www.pwc.com/ca/accelcanada.

ACCEL has engaged TD Securities Inc. ("TD Securities" or "TD") to act as the exclusive selling agent. Further information on the SISP may be found in the Teaser.

The SISP is designed as a two-phase offering process. Information in Phase 1 includes business information for the assets, a Confidential Information Memorandum, a financial model, and opportunity for Q&A. Prospective buyers will be asked to submit a written, non-binding indication of interest based on the information provided therein. Those parties selected to participate in Phase 2 will have continued access to the virtual data room and Q&A process.

Virtual data room access may be obtained upon executing and submitting a Confidentiality Agreement via email to the attention of Fraser Marr (fraser.marr@tdsecurities.com).

All other inquiries, communications or additional information requests related to the sale process should be directed to one of the TD representatives named on the TD Energy Advisors website or the Teaser.