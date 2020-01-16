Geological Consultant Seeking Office Space

Senior Geologist offering consulting services in exchange for office space. Experienced in prospect generation and evaluation, identification of by-passed pay, land sale and acquisition/divestiture analysis. Operational experience with more than 70 horizontal and 115 vertical/deviated wells drilled for oil and gas in clastics and carbonates, conventional and tight plays. Skilled in the preparation of continuation applications and AER submissions for GPP, acid gas injection and water disposal. Able to provide geological support for well workover/suspension/abandonment recommendations. Extensive experience in Central and Northern Alberta W5 in the Cretaceous, Triassic and Devonian. Also available for short or long term consulting projects.

Please contact moreoil47@gmail.com.

DOB Classifieds

If you have property to sell, need office space, require staff or want to let operators know about a new service, use the DOB classifieds to get your message quickly to oil and gas companies in Canada. Classifieds cost $75 + GST. Email ads to editor@dailyoilbulletin.com.