Geospatial Enabled IoT For Oil And Gas — Feb. 13 – Register Today!

Alberta IoT is proud to partner with TECTERRA and Rogers Communications on February 13th, 2020 to bring the Oil and Gas community together in conjunction with the IoT in Oil and Gas CANADA event to spawn one or more ecosystem building projects.

6:00pm – Cocktail Reception

6:45pm – Brenda Beckedorf, Alberta IoT

7:20pm – Richard Gorecki, TECTERRA

7:30pm – Marc Godin, CDIT/PTAC

7:40pm – KEYNOTE: Stan Tumoth, TC Energy

8:00pm – Networking

8:55pm – Door Prize

Location: Hotel Arts, 119 12 Ave SW

Event details

Richard Gorecki, Director of Portfolio Development at TECTERRA, will be speaking briefly on the innovation support center’s investments in product development and commercialization to decrease the time it takes for Canadian geospatial technology companies achieve commercial success.

Marc Godin, Director of Technology at PTAC’s Consortium of Digital Innovation and Transformation (CDIT), will share some information on the organization comprised of 8 major energy companies (Husky, Suncor, Syncrude, Imperial Oil, CNRL, TC Energy, Chevon, and ATCO) that have agreed to work together to identify and solve a number of common digital innovation challenges.

Our Keynote speaker, Stan Tumoth, is the Damage Prevention Program Manager at TC Energy. Working within TC Energy’s Pipeline Integrity Department, Stan is accountable for ensuring the protection of the pipeline system from the threat of mechanical damages as stipulated by federal regulation in Canada, U.S.A and Mexico.

Brenda Beckedorf, Executive Director of Alberta IoT, will give a brief presentation on the Association’s goals, membership growth, and share some of our upcoming events. A few of Alberta IoT’s member companies will be positioned at tables throughout the room displaying their products/services and they will answer your questions about IoT Technology and Alberta IoT. We will also have focused networking areas and a door prize draw just before the conclusion of the event.

This event is also supported by Alberta IoT’s generous annual sponsors: Alberta Blockchain Consortium, Lenovo, MNP, Microsoft, Rogers Communications, Socium Law, and Titan Logix Corp.

Your ticket includes event admission, door prize draw entry, appetizers, and one complimentary beverage.