Gastech: The Leading Exhibition And Conference For The Global Gas, LNG And Energy Industries'

Gastech, the world’s largest exhibition and conference for the global gas, LNG and energy industries will run from the 17-19th September 2019 and is being held at the NRG Center in Houston, Texas.

For the first time in nearly 2 decades, Gastech's annual journey around the world has finally led it back to the epicentre of Energy - the United States of America. In Gastech's 50 year history, it has attracted the global gas, LNG and energy community and has become the largest Conference and Exhibition addressing this market.

The event attracts more than 35,000 attendees, including 3,500 conference delegates and 1,200 ministerial & c-level executives from across the up, mid & downstream sectors. The Gastech conference is an extraordinary gathering of the most progressive energy leaders from across the full value chain of the global gas industry. Meanwhile the 55,000 m2 exhibition will feature over 700 exhibitors, 20 exhibiting country pavilions and 9 industry zones. International, regional and local companies from across the upstream, midstream and downstream value chains, including US export project companies, IOCs and EPCs, attend and exhibit at Gastech specifically because its eco-system spans gas, LNG and energy.

Throughout the conference, over 400 speakers will meet to debate and discuss the global issues and challenges facing the gas and LNG community in 2019 and beyond. The conference is renowned for its quality, breadth and expertise; featuring an extensive range of both strategic and technical sessions which advocate and advance the role for gas and LNG in the global energy mix.

Find out more at: http://www.gastechevent.com/

Register for your FREE visitor pass: http://www.gastechevent.com/exhibition/visit-the-exhibition/

Register as a delegate: http://www.gastechevent.com/conference/delegate-packages/