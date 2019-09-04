Federal Appeal Court To Hear Six Trans Mountain Challenges

Six challenges to the federal government’s re-approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline will be allowed to proceed, the Federal Court of Appeal has ruled.

The challenges are limited to the narrow issue of the adequacy of the government’s consultation with Indigenous peoples and First Nations between Aug. 30, 2018, and June 18, 2019.

The court has ordered that the challenges proceed on an expedited basis. Short and strict deadlines for the steps in the litigation will be set.