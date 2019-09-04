Duvernay East Shale Basin: New Leasing Opportunities Available From PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty has over 75 sections of Duvernay rights available for leasing to industry in the Trochu area of Central Alberta. Lands are mapped within the Duvernay East Shale Basin oil window, with up to 18m pay on PrairieSky lands. Oil production from both Upper and Lower Duvernay horizontals has been proven in the area. Interested parties can view PrairieSky’s updated land availability and technical mapping at PSK Trochu Duvernay Shale Oil Opportunity. For further information please contact Shawn Campbell, Area Land Negotiator at (587) 293-4058.