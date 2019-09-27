Active Rate Ends Week At 27%

The rig count in Western Canada rose by 10 this week to 146 active rigs, as reported this morning by Rig Locator, up from 136 at the close of last week.

These figures compare to 147 active rigs as of Sept. 26, 2019, with 400 down, for an active rate of 27 per cent.

Year ago comparison

Last year during the same week, 180 rigs were active, 423 down, for an active rate of 30 per cent.

Active rigs on the Rig Locator website are defined as rigs that are drilling, rigging up or moving. (Note: This data differs from the rig counts tracked by the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors, which bases its utilization rates on whether rigs are drilling, which it defines as spud to rig release, or down.)