Practical DST Interpretation And Hydrodynamic Exploration Methods Courses Being Offered In Calgary

On October 17-18, 2019, Melange Geoscience will be teaching the course Practical DST Interpretation based on the course developed and taught by Hugh W Reid. This is one of the fundamental industry courses for petroleum Geologists and Engineers, instructing participants in the tools to understand, interpret and extract valuable information from historical DSTs. The course will be taught in geoLOGIC Systems Calgary offices. Additional information regarding the course can be found at Practical DST Interpretation Info or the entire course outline can be found at DST Course Outline. Cost for the 2-day seminar is $1,000 (CDN) plus GST.

On October 21-23, 2019, Melange Geoscience will be teaching the course Hydrodynamic Exploration Methods based partly on the course developed and taught by Hugh W Reid. The course teaches everything from basic petroleum hydrogeology concepts all the way up to detailed theory of hydrocarbon trapping. Numerous class projects are undertaken to demonstrate Hydrodynamic techniques and analysis. The course will be taught in geoLOGIC Systems Calgary offices. Additional information regarding the course can be found at Hydrodynamic Exploration Methods Info or the entire course outline can be found at Hydrodynamics Course Outline. Cost for the 3-day seminar is $1,500 (CDN) plus GST.

Information regarding the courses and Instructor can be found at https://www.melangegeoscience.com/