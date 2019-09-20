More Than 550 Kilometres Of Trans Mountain Pipe Now Stocked In B.C. And Alberta

Trans Mountain Corporation says that it has received over 55 per cent of the total pipe required to build its expansion project, or 550 kilometres of the 1,000-kilometre total.

The pipe is being held at stockpile sites in B.C. and Alberta, the company said on Thursday.

The majority of pipe needed for the project is being produced by EVRAZ North America in Regina, Sask., and Camrose, Alta.

Trans Mountain gave its prime construction contractors “notice to proceed” in August — 30 days to mobilize equipment and start hiring workers, developing detailed work plans, and begin procuring goods and services.

“Construction and planning” for the expansion project is continuing, Trans Mountain said.

The federal government has said it will be operational by mid-2022.