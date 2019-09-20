More Clarity Needed On “Duty To Consult,” Says Pipeline Debate Author

While the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion continues to face legal challenges, a retired TC Energy Corporation executive and author continues to believe the project will get built.

“I still think the odds are 50-50 but I don’t think it’s an impossibility, Dennis McConaghy said in an interview at the launch of his new book, Breakdown, about the pipeline debate and the threat to Canada’s future.

“But God help us if it doesn’t get built,” he warned. “Alberta at that point is going to feel a sense of frustration that probably is going to translate into a very irrational political reaction.”

McConaghy, though, believes Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bought the pipeline from Kinder Morgan, Inc. to finish it. “I do think when they spent the $4.5 billion they actually meant to build it. I do believe they have consistently told themselves that as long as Alberta is under the [former premier Rachel] Notley cap they can abide growth in Alberta hydrocarbons.”

However, the recent Federal Court of Appeal decision to grant Indigenous groups leave to appeal the re-approval of the Trans Mountain expansion is “very disheartening,” as it allows further litigation on “this endless shroud of inadequate consultation,” said McConaghy.

The federal government chose not to intervene in the process but the court still found a way to throw out environmentally related claims, he said. It was unwilling, though, to do so for the claims of inadequate consultation that “frankly had less substance as a matter of law,” according to McConaghy.

“That all those with grievances who are Aboriginal get placated, that cannot be a rational standard of what duty to consult is.”

In his book, McConaghy cites the need for legislative clarity on what constitutes acceptable Indigenous consultation, whether conducted by proponents or by the federal government.

“Recent [court] rulings demand much more than the word “consult” seems to imply,” he writes. “The courts expect, instead, proponents and governments to negotiate with Indigenous groups and to find mutually agreeable terms of accommodation.”

The courts do not delineate, however, how long such negotiations must continue, even if both parties act in good faith, he said.

“If Indigenous groups hold no veto power, then any consultation, even in the form dictated by recent rulings, must at some point end. If the consultation fails to lead constructively towards some mutually acceptable agreement, when does the federal government have the right to say no,” writes McConaghy. “Canada’s federal governments have not attempted to legislate objective standards to reduce these ambiguities.”

In the interview, he said “it is notable” that the Federal Court of Appeal chose not to place an injunction on the expansion project. However, after the Oct. 21 federal election, whoever is in power will have to decide whether to risk spending “literally billions of dollars” over the next six to 12 months as the appeal process plays out.

“The question is: are they going to stay on schedule or not? They could get really behind if they say they are downing tools until this is clarified, which would cost Alberta yet another year.”

With its impending court case against the federal carbon tax, the government of Alberta will have challenges relating to the government if Trudeau gets another mandate, McConaghy suggested. However, “Albertans would rather have a Trudeau majority than a Trudeau minority dictated by [Green party leader] Elizabeth May.

McConaghy, who worked on TC Energy’s Keystone XL project, said his book, Breakdown – The Pipeline Debate and the Threat to Canada’s Future, was motivated by a desire to make sure “there was a record of what Canada has done to itself over the last four years.” It talks about TC Energy’s Energy East project and what he described as the “still problematic circumstances” of the Trans Mountain expansion, Keystone XL and even Line 3 replacement.

The book also proposes changes that are needed to Canada’s regulatory approval process, regime and climate change policy if Canada and especially Alberta are to be able to develop their hydrocarbon resources into the future while credibly contributing to dealing with the global climate change risk.