LNG Canada Awards EPC Contract For Loadout Line Trestle

Perth, Australia-based Clough has won a significant engineering, procurement and construction contract for the LNG Canada project.

LNG Canada prime contractor JGC Fluor has awarded Clough PPM the EPC for the project’s loadout line trestle.

It’s Clough’s first major international marine contract since 2010, CEO Peter Bennett said in a statement.

Clough says the project team will initially be based in its Calgary office for the design phase of the contract, followed by mobilization to the site at Kitimat, B.C., “which will commence in due course for the construction phase.”

Construction on the $40-billion LNG export terminal began in late 2018.

JGC Fluor has awarded more than 35 contracts so far, with 18 more pending between now and July 2020, according to the project’s website.

LNG Canada joint venture partners Shell, PETRONAS, PetroChina, Mitsubishi and KOGAS officially handed off construction to JGC Fluor in April.

The project is expected to start operating in 2024/2025.