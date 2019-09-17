Join Local And International Oil And Gas Professionals At SPE’s ATCE In Calgary, 30 Sept - 2 Oct.

For the first time in its more than 90-year history, the SPE Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition (ATCE) will be held in Calgary, Alberta. One of the largest industry gatherings, ATCE brings together more than 5,000 E&P professionals from around the world to explore new technologies and practices. Join the conference from September 30 - October 2 at the BMO Centre located in Stampede Park.

Highlights of this year’s event include:

300+ presentations covering all SPE technical disciplines, with a strong focus on data analytics, digital transformation, sustainability, heavy oil, and unconventional resources

A sold-out exhibition with more than 200+ companies

Over 14 training courses to help expand technical knowledge

An opportunity to engage with industry professionals from around the world

Network with local peers at SPE Calgary Section and CSPG events being held alongside the conference

Help your manager understand the value of the conference. Use the justification toolkit to make a case to attend.

Register today! Please note: Experient is the official vendor for ATCE registration and housing.

Be sure to attend one or all of these Special Sessions:

SS03 Canadian Innovation and Collaboration Reduces Environmental Impact and Costs

Monday, 30 September | 0200 – 0500 | Boyce Theater | BMO Centre

Canada's unique approach to collaboration between Operators, Service Companies, Government, and Academia has advanced innovation in the industry, reducing environmental impacts and operating costs while maximizing resource recovery. This panel of industry leaders will share specific experiences and learnings that have allowed their organizations to improve profitability while meeting aggressive environmental targets.

Moderator: Bryan Helfenbaum, Executive Director, Clean Energy - Alberta Innovates

Panelists:

SS07 Porosity to Profit: Understanding North American Unconventional Resource Dominance

Tuesday, 1 October | 0200 – 0500 | Boyce Theater | BMO Centre

This session will include an unbiased technical review of several key unconventional plays in Canada and the US (including the Montney and Permian), followed by a capital market perspective on what drives investment decisions. Afterwards, a panel session of cross border operators will speak to their company’s allocation of capital dollars based on play parameters and profitability.

Moderator:

Jared Wynveen, Executive VP - McDaniel & Associates Consultants

Speakers/Panelists:

SS08 Methane Emissions Reduction Best Practices and Regulatory Planning

Tuesday, 1 October | 0200 – 0500 | Arabian Room | BMO Centre

In this two-part panel, hear from large and small producers on how they are managing their methane emissions in light of regulatory requirements in Canada as well as an international perspective on the social, political and investor related pressures driving their decisions towards emission reduction.

Moderator:

Eithne Treanor - Etreanor Marketing Management

Speakers:

Wayne Hillier, Alberta Manager - Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers Mark Summers, Executive Director, Technology and Innovation - Emissions Reduction Alberta James Diamond, Manager, Upstream Oil & Gas - Environment and Climate Change Canada Jackson Hegland - Modern West Advisory Inc Manfredi Caltagirone, Programme Management Officer - UN Environment Julien Perez - OGCI Bart Wauterickx - The Sniffers Trey Shaffer - Environmental Resources Mgmt

SPE Calgary Section Events:

Along with the extensive technical program and various ATCE events, you can also engage with others at the following SPE Calgary Section events.

Gas and Gin Tour

Saturday, 28 September | 1:00pm

Canadian Reception

Monday, 30 September | 6:00-7:30pm | Vagabond

Pancake Breakfast

Wednesday, 2 October | 8:00am | Hall A BMO Centre

View the schedule for a complete list.

CSPG Workshop & Field Trips:

Extend your learning and networking after ATCE, as the Canadian Society of Petroleum Geologists (CSPG) will hold one workshop and two field trips immediately after the conference.

Core to Characterization Workshop

Field Trip 1: Dinosaur Provincial Park

Field Trip 2: Hydrocarbon Setting in the Canadian Rockies and Foothills

Register now for ATCE and mark your calendar for Sept. 30 – Oct. 2!

For more information, please contact the SPE Canada office via phone at 1.403.930.5454 or by email at canadianregistration@spe.org.