Passing The Torch: Changes In Leadership For Tenaris In Canada

After seven years of leading Tenaris’s operations in Canada, Guillermo Moreno is now moving onto his next challenge. This time, supporting Tenaris's local operations in the U.S. market.

As part of a succession plan that ensures both continuity and a strong commercial and industrial positioning, Ricardo Prosperi, formerly in charge of Tenaris in the Andean Region, has become the new Tenaris President for Canada.

With more than 30 years of experience in the Latin American steel market, Prosperi will be managing the company’s activity across Canada, including its headquarters in Calgary, manufacturing facilities in Sault Ste. Marie, Calgary and Nisku, and service centres in Grande Prairie, Edmonton, Red Deer, Bienfait and St. John’s.

“There is room to continue growing in the Canadian market,” said Prosperi. “Tenaris is a domestic producer, with three manufacturing facilities and a strong network of service centres, covering every kilometre of the country. We will continue exploring new ways to help streamline our customers’ operations, and keep our business growing.”

Customer-centered approach

Tenaris has been a leading player in Canada’s energy sector for over 50 years. The company delivers a wide range of OCTG and line pipe products—mainly produced in Canada—designed to perform in Canada’s remote environments and extreme conditions, including shale gas, tight oil, oil sands, Arctic and offshore.

“Our Rig Direct® model combines a comprehensive product range for efficient supply chain, ensuring our customers reduce their total cost of ownership,” said Prosperi. “The technical assistance and field service support complement this supply chain, helping our customers streamline processes, enhance safety and lower the environmental footprint of their operations.”

Prepared to continue leading the industry

Before taking his current position, Prosperi served as Tenaris President for the Andean Region. He was responsible for the company’s regional operations in Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Central America and the Caribbean since 2010.

“Throughout my career, I have always tried to focus on two key aspects: combining analytical skills with a deep understanding of the team. People are the most valuable asset in a company. We can buy technology and facilities, but we cannot buy the company culture. That’s what truly defines what a company is capable of,” said Prosperi.

Prosperi began his career at the Techint Group’s planning department in Argentina in 1985. He was promoted through several positions and in 1998 was appointed exports general manager at Ternium Sidor, the steel-making company of the Techint Group in Venezuela.

‘Made in Canada’ Solutions

“It’s exciting to see what we’ve accomplished with our customers over these past seven years,” said Moreno, looking back on his experience in Canada. “Now with Rig Direct®, we have reshaped the way pipes are sold, giving us the opportunity to engage directly with our clients, understand their challenges in real time, and create tailor-made solutions for them.”

During his years in Canada, Moreno was also responsible for the consolidation of the regional service centres and the expansion of the product range at the company’s Canadian manufacturing facilities.

“We continue to listen to our customers and develop new steel grades and diameters for their needs. Following the recently announced investment, Tenaris is expanding its capability to produce the most advanced premium connections products in Canada, ideal for shale gas, thermal, and offshore applications,” said Moreno.

“Our biggest accomplishment has been building a strong team. Shifting from a purely manufacturing mentality to a service-centred approach has implied a huge change in the culture of the company. Today, we have a stronger team in Canada, ready to take on the next challenge under Prosperi’s leadership. I am sure I will be hearing great things of Tenaris in Canada in the next years,” concluded Moreno.

Ricardo Prosperi (right) has assumed the role of president for Tenaris Canada