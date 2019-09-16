Kaybob Duvernay Opportunity

Bounty Developments Ltd. is soliciting offers for its 100% working interest in 98.5 sections (63,040 acres) of Duvernay and other PNG rights in the Kaybob area.

These are the largest high quality available Duvernay undeveloped land blocks in the Kaybob basin. Well control and extensive geological and petrographic work have de-risked land and show good pay thicknesses, high silica and toc content and other indicia of a world class shale project. Land is in two contiguous blocks of primarily intermediate term licences expiring in 2020 and beyond:

KAYBOB WINDFALL PACKAGE

63.5 sections (40,640 acres) in Light Oil Duvernay Window

Offsetting premium Murphy and Chevron acreage

Nearby producing Duvernay wells drilled by Chevron and Murphy Oil

Established infrastructure

Best estimate Contingent and Prospective Resource Potential 94.7 Million BOE6 (68% oil and liquids) in Duvernay formation on Bounty Windfall Lands; NPV10 of $794 million (Independent GLJ Resource Assessment, May, 2019)

Approximately 183 hz potential well locations assessed by GLJ with potential for 200 or more locations identified by Bounty with reduced spacing

Expected IP: 500-800 BOEPD(68% oil and liquids) based on recent offset production.

KAYBOB NORTH PACKAGE

35 sections (22,400 acres) in Light Oil Duvernay Window

Numerous offsetting producing Duvernay producing oil wells

Best Estimate Contingent and Prospective Resource Potential 43.6 Million BOE6 (80% oil and liquids) in the Duvernay formation on Bounty Lands

Approximately 64 hz well locations assessed by GLJ with potential for up to 90 locations identified by Bounty with reduced spacing

Expected IP: 300-700 BOEPD (80% oil and liquids) based on recent offset production.

Additional data/confidential information will be made available to interested parties who sign a confidentiality agreement.

A farmout partner is preferred but all proposals or deal structures including a cash offer on all or some of the land will be considered.

For further information, and to make a proposal, contact Paul Clark, Manager, Land and Business Development, at (403) 804 8735 (cell), (403) 718-7427 (direct) or pclark@bountydev.com.

The deadline for receiving offers is October 15, 2019 at 5 pm MST.