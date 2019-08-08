WCSB’s Active Rig Count Improves

Drilling rig activity in Western Canada and the Top 10 active operators as of Aug. 8, 2019, as reported this morning by Rig Locator.

These figures compare to 147 active rigs as of the afternoon of Aug. 7, 2019, with 399 down, for an active rate of 27 per cent.

Last year during the same week, 228 rigs were active, 386 down, for an active rate of 37 per cent.

Active rigs on the Rig Locator website are defined as rigs that are drilling, rigging up or moving. (Note: This data differs from the rig counts tracked by the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors, which bases its utilization rates on whether rigs are drilling, which it defines as spud to rig release, or down.)