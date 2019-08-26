Invitation For Offers To Purchase Royalty Interest Of Abacan Resource Corporation

KPMG Inc. in its capacity as trustee in the bankruptcy of Abacan Resource Corporation (the “Company”) is soliciting proposals for the Company’s royalty interest in a certain gas wells administered by Gulf Canada Resources Limited.

The royalty interest offered includes a gross royalty of 3% based on 10% of the gross monthly production of crude oil produced from the NW ¼ of Section 29 Township 48 Range 12 West of the 5h Meridian.

The royalty interest is being sold on an “as is-where is” basis and the trustee provides no representations or warranties, express or implied, with respect to title, condition or fitness for use.

To obtain further details, please contact David Slocombe at 1-604-488-3815 or dslocombe@kpmg.ca.

The deadline for offers is October 18, 2019 at 5pm MDT.