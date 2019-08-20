Active Rig Count Increases Again Today

Drilling rig activity in Western Canada and the Top 10 active operators as of Aug. 20, 2019, as reported this morning by Rig Locator.

The active rig count has increased by 11 rigs since Friday.

These figures compare to 159 active rigs as of Aug. 19, 2019 with 388 down, for an active rate of 29 per cent.

Year ago comparison

Last year during the same week, 235 rigs were active, 376 down, for an active rate of 38 per cent.

Active rigs on the Rig Locator website are defined as rigs that are drilling, rigging up or moving. (Note: This data differs from the rig counts tracked by the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors, which bases its utilization rates on whether rigs are drilling, which it defines as spud to rig release, or down.)