Saturn Plans To Bring 5 Wells Online In September

Saturn Oil + Gas Inc.’s second-half 2019 drilling program focuses on increasing production and reserves from the Viking light oil play in west-central Saskatchewan.

Saturn began drilling five (5.0 net) extended reach horizontal wells in early August, largely focused in its core Prairiedale area. The first well was spud on Aug. 8, with the balance to be drilled over the next two weeks.

The company anticipates that all five wells will be completed and equipped by early September and online by the last week of September.

Option grant

Saturn also announced this week it has granted a total of 2 million stock options at a price of 12 cents per common share to a consultant of the company. The options granted are exercisable until Aug. 14, 2024 and vest over a period of 18 months from the date of grant.