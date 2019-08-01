Daily Oil Bulletin, KPMG Top Operators Report Shows Industry Grew Despite Lower Profitability In 2018

Canada’s publicly traded oil and gas producers reported a 10 per cent increase in production in 2018 compared with the previous year, but the increase didn’t translate into stronger earnings.

Production from the top 80 companies tracked by the Daily Oil Bulletin climbed to 5.04 million boe/d in 2018. Revenues increased by almost 20 per cent year-over-year to reach $183.5 billion. Despite the jump in production and revenues, net income declined by 45 per cent to $8.6 billion, according to the Daily Oil Bulletin Top Operators 2018 report, sponsored by KPMG. The Top Operators report is a rebranding of the Oilweek Top 100 report.

Download your free copy of the 2019 Top Operators report here.

Michael McKerracher, National Industry Leader for Energy at KPMG, says while the numbers show the industry continues to face obstacles, there has been significant improvements over the last few years. Domestically, advances are being made to answer market access issues with the recent approvals of the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion and LNG Canada export facility.

Oil and gas producers have largely cut costs and cleaned up balance sheets to compete in the current global commodity price environment, with many positioned for growth when market access comes onstream.

“We’re at a bit of a tipping point. You need low costs and a strong balance sheet but you still have to spend money to grow,” McKerracher says. “It’s a balancing act for producers.”

What is needed now is stability to bring investors back into the fold. A number of regulatory issues surrounding the project approval process remain unsolved. There are also concerns about high regulatory and taxation burdens. All these factors are making it challenging to understand how current investments will play out in the future.

“Investors put money where there is some comfort they can model future cash flows. If they can’t, they won’t invest.” he says.

