Get The Insights You Need To Drive Your Digital Agenda And Greater Revenues

A new report from IT Media Group (ITMG), sponsored by Salesforce, compiles insights that shift the perception of IT from cost centre to revenue engine. The report is designed to enable your digital transformation agenda — examining the adoption rates and impact of cloud-based computing, business analytics, IoT, artificial intelligence, mobile apps, and more.

The full report is available to download at this link

Bottom line takeaways include:

Key business benefits of incorporating the discussed technologies

Barriers that may impede your digital transformation

Strategies for furthering your digital agenda

With the digital transformation wave fast becoming a tsunami, companies must either seek the high ground of newer, smarter technologies or run the risk of being swept away by their better-enabled competitors. Nowhere in Canada is this more evident than in the oil and gas industry, where lower oil prices are driving the need for improved operational efficiencies and greater ROI.

But what is a commodity-based industry to do when the price of that commodity declines? The answer, in the case of oil and gas, is to lower operating costs, look for unexploited efficiencies and opportunities, and find new ways of doing business and producing revenue, all of which point the way to new digital technologies that are reshaping entire industries around the world.