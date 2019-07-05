CRIN Receives Additional Funding

Clean Resources Innovation Network (CRIN) has received funding of over $450,000 from Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) to help develop clean technology and emission-lowering solutions through collaboration.

“We appreciate the commitment of Western Economic Diversification Canada in their support of growing the CRIN ecosystem,” said Joy Romero, vice-president, technology and innovation at Canadian Natural Resources Limited and CRIN chair. “By further strengthening our innovation ecosystem, we will accelerate finding new technology solutions for commercialization and adoption so that Canada is the global leader in producing clean hydrocarbon energy from source to end use.”

This WD funding is aimed at supporting the growth of CRIN’s ecosystem including marketing and communications resources and activities to help expand its network through communications channels, member events and activities.

Strengthening the links among the oil and gas industry, innovators, investors, start-ups, policy makers, incubators, researchers and students will advance technologies for use in Canada and their export to global markets, emphasizing the significant opportunity that Canada has to help address global challenges, CRIN said.

The WD funding announced Thursday is separate from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada’s investment of $100 million over four years from the Strategic Innovation Fund announced in March 2019.